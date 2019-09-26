During the first few weeks of school, Indus students participated in activities using science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, and team building activities.
The fourth graders completed a STEM Build-a-Bridge Challenge. They were given certain materials and specific requirements and were challenged to build a bridge that would hold a cup with 20 pennies. They did a fantastic job working together and completing their challenge.
In social studies classes, students practiced teamwork when they were given 20 spaghetti sticks, a yard of string, a yard of tape, and a marshmallow and were challenged to build the highest structure that would support a marshmallow on top. The ninth grade team of Henry Morgan, Tessa Hasbargen, Ben Berthiaume and Hunter Vacura built a structure 32 inches high and it stood for 15 minutes before tipping over.
Students in earth science and physical science classes completed a project using a pendulum. The eighth and ninth graders explored variables of a pendulum, such as length, angle, and mass to see which, if any, would affect the period of the pendulum.
A “wrecking ball” science activity was used in eighth grade Family & Consumer Sciences to reinforce personal development concepts about how people sometimes treat each other harshly and cause a lot of damage. They learned using the “wrecking ball” more carefully can yield the wanted results with less damage, just like in relationships being kinder and gentler can get better results.
After learning the pros and cons of trampoline parks from their Scholastic magazine, fifth graders chose a side and defended their positions using text evidence, as well as their own ideas, as to whether or not they were safe places. Some were very persuasive in presenting their point of view, but also demonstrated teamwork by being respectful and waiting their turn to share their viewpoints.