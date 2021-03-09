author
During February, author Linda Robinson Brendle visited by Zoom with Indus eleventh grade students who read her book, "Tatia's Tattoo." Here, Lydia Black, Jade Etienne, and instructor Wendy Mayer take part in a virtual interaction with author Linda Robinson Brendle. Students learned about the process of writing, and why Brendle chose to write about human trafficking. The class plans to reading the sequel.

 INDUS SCHOOL PHOTO