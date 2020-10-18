The Indus Students of the Month for September
- Hendrix Gordon, kindergarten: Hendrix stays on task, is a good leader in the classroom, and is respectful and cooperative.
- Jazmyn Ehlert, fifth grade: Jazmyn is a good listener, respectful, considerate, and helps the teacher and classmates when asked.
- Rylee Mai, eighth grade: Rylee is respectful, works hard on assignments, goes beyond the call of duty when asked
- Hunter Vacura, senior: Hunter is also respectful, quiet, doing great in academics, following through with assignments and doing them on a timely basis.