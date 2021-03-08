The February Students of the Month for Indus School have been named.
The following, submited by instructor Lois Lews, are the selected students:
- Cadence Ross - Second Grade. Her teachers say she is pleasant, tries hard, volunteers, and goes out of her way to help other students.
- Sophia Gaetzke - Sixth Grade. She is a hard worker, always gets her work done on time, and is happy and pleasant in class, according to her teacher.
- Colin Leahy - Junior. Colin's nominator says that he is a hard worker in class and does what is asked of him, working well with his peers and staying on task with a good attitude.
- Lydia Black - Junior. Staff members note that Lydia has improved so much this year with her classes. She is also polite and very helpful to teachers and goes beyond to see what she can do to help out.