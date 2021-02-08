The Indus Students of the Month, chosen by Indus staff are:
- Joshua Campbell, kindergarten - Joshua works very hard. He likes everything to be right and will fix anything that doesn’t meet his approval. He helps friends and wants everyone to be happy!
- Ryder Freden-Lockman, second grade - Ryder tries hard and never gets mad. She is happy and fun to be around and is a friend to everyone. She loves school and enjoys doing work and learning new things.
- Cyrus Thomopoulos, eighth grade - This gentleman works hard in English class providing creativity and levity during the day. He is a strong role model for his peers and his passion motivates his teacher to be a better educator.
- Katie Etienne, freshman - Katie does excellent work in ProStart and is very engaged in whatever she is asked to do. She puts effort into her assignments and contributes to the class.