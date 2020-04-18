Indus students of the month

The Indus February students of the month, recognized in March were:
- Jessica Holte, a fourth grader, who is a kind, respectful, and hardworking student, according to her teacher. She is always very helpful in the classroom and completes her schoolwork without complaint. Jessica is a good friend and she is willing to assist her classmates when asked.
- Justina Holte, a sixth grader, who is a role model for her classmates. Justina is a good listener and follows directions. She is respectful to everyone around her, and is a hard worker and very dependable as a leader in the classroom.
- Ben Berthiaume, a freshman, is a student who keep up with his schoolwork and participates in after-school activities such as National Honor Society, ProStart culinary team, Cross Country, and Track. He is dependable and shows a commitment to doing his best.
- Abrianna Hasbargen, an eighth grader, applies herself to her work and works throughout the hour. She is creative and detail-oriented. She shows leadership in the Student Council and follows through with what is expected of her. She is also active in other activities such as sports and National Honor Society.