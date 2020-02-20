Four Indus School students were named students of the month for January.
Dannika Nicholson, kindergartner, works very hard in the classroom and can do many things independently. She is very neat and helps her friends when they get stuck on something since she is very smart. Dannika has many friends because she is helpful, friendly, and uses her manners well.
Syriana Thomopoulos is a fifth grader who is “a very polite young lady” according to the person who nominated her. She enters the bus by greeting the driver with a “good morning” and when she leaves the bus, she has a positive attitude and tells the driver to “Have a good day.” She is willing to help out with younger students on the bus and is a great help to the driver.
AnMarie (Anie) Peterson, a sixth grader, is a hard worker who is always prepared for class, and strives to do her best. She will ask questions when needed and is also a leader in the class, trying to get other students to follow her example. She is willing to help others and redirect them as needed.
Tessa Hasbargen, a ninth grader, always contributes in class discussions and gives her very best effort in the work she turns in. She is always looking to improve and asks how she can do better work (and then striving to do so).