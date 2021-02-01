Indus students of the month

Indus January students of the month pictured from the left are: Joshua Campbell, Ryder Freden-Lockman, Principal Laurie Bitter, Katie Etienne and Cyrus Thomopoulos. 

 Contributed photo

The Indus students of the month, chosen by Indus staff are:

Joshua Campbell, kindergarten

Joshua works very hard. He likes everything to be right and will fix anything that doesn’t meet his approval. He helps friends and wants everyone to be happy

Ryder Freden-Lockman, second grade

Ryder tries hard and never gets mad. She is happy and fun to be around and is a friend to everyone. She loves school and enjoys doing work and learning new things.

Cyrus Thomopoulos, eighth grade

This gentleman works hard in English class providing creativity and levity during the day. He is a strong role model for his peers and his passion motivates his teacher to be a better educator.

Katie Etienne, freshman

Katie does excellent work in ProStart and is very engaged in whatever she is asked to do. She puts effort into her assignments and contributes to the class.

Tags