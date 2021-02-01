The Indus students of the month, chosen by Indus staff are:
Joshua Campbell, kindergarten
Joshua works very hard. He likes everything to be right and will fix anything that doesn’t meet his approval. He helps friends and wants everyone to be happy
Ryder Freden-Lockman, second grade
Ryder tries hard and never gets mad. She is happy and fun to be around and is a friend to everyone. She loves school and enjoys doing work and learning new things.
Cyrus Thomopoulos, eighth grade
This gentleman works hard in English class providing creativity and levity during the day. He is a strong role model for his peers and his passion motivates his teacher to be a better educator.
Katie Etienne, freshman
Katie does excellent work in ProStart and is very engaged in whatever she is asked to do. She puts effort into her assignments and contributes to the class.