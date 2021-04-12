Students from Indus and Northome schools who are enrolled in an introduction to plumbing class at Northwest Technical College for college credit, recently
traveled to Bemidji for a lab day with the college instructors. The students worked with a variety of pipe and learned about a multitude of ways to join and cut different kinds of pipe.
One student said, "I learned more here today than I would have in a week of high school classes!" since it was a very productive lab day. Class sessions have been mostly online, covering topics such as the history of plumbing, the importance of the plumbing trade, and other basic facts including plumbing codes and laws.
When the students signed up for the class, each student also received their very own tool bag with tools and fittings that are theirs to keep.
Indus Industrial Technology instructor Soren Olesen says, "It is fantastic that our students can earn college credit while still attending high school and at the same time get introduced to a trade."
The students who went to Bemidji for the lab day also had a tour of the mechanics program at the college and learned about the commercial HVAC and refrigeration program where there is an abundance of opportunity for work.