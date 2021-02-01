Students in Stacy Robar’s math classes at Indus School are reinforcing math skills in a variety of hands-on ways.
For instance, the ninth graders had an exponent law challenge tournament in order memorize the rules of using exponents, such as the “product of powers” rule and the “quotient of powers” rule, and there was even the twist of a prize at the end.
The students also played a friendly game of battleship, multiplying binomials edition, in the ninth grade intermediate algebra class.
In addition, the 10th grade geometry class participated in an “Amazing Race” math scavenger hunt set up all over the school, which was intended to reinforce the Pythagorean Theorem.
Students had 25 “stops” in the scavenger hunt and had to solve problems before moving on to the next “stop.” They used iPads to scan the QR codes at each “stop.”