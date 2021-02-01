On Jan. 13, four Indus students took a field trip to Northwest Technical College in Bemidji with Indus career and technical education instructor Soren Olesen.
“It was an excellent tour,” Olesen notes.
The group toured the NTC campus and listened to a presentation about industrial heating and cooling. Then they went to an off-site location and got a presentation on the plumbing/HVAC program. They also used some tools and built a simple PEX pipe square.
In the afternoon they were lucky enough to get a tour of Peterson Sheet Metal (PSM) by the owner Jamie Quello. PSM is a major contractor in Minnesota and Quello showed the students through the sheet metal shop, and their welding and plumbing shops. Then, he had his designers/engineers give a presentation on how they use the latest technology to become more efficient and for improving quality control.
Students on the trip were Brea Hasbargen, Henry Morgan, Kai Saeland, and Hunter Vacura.
Several Indus students are already enrolled in a college-in-high-school introduction to plumbing/HVAC program through NTC.