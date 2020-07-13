Rebecca Holm, International Falls, Minn., has received a $250 History Department Scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead’s history department, and a $2,000 Delsie Holmquist Memorial Scholarship.
Holm also received a $2,500 Lois Cornell Selberg Scholarship from Minnesota State University Moorhead’s College of Humanities and Social Science.
Holm, a social studies major, is a graduate of Falls High School. Her parents are Tom and Jennifer Holm.
The history department scholarship is awarded to students majoring in history or social studies who are in good academic standing, and the Delsie Holmquist Memorial scholarship is awarded to full time students living in Holmquist Hall at MSUM.
Recipients of the Lois Cornell Selberg Scholarship must have a cumulative 3.5 GPA or higher, and major in humanities.