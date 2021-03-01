Eleven new members were added to the Birthday Bookshelf Club at Falls Elementary School in January.
January members of the Birthday Bookshelf Coub are, back row, from the left, Kade Costley, Mara Buller, Jax Donnell; third row, Hunter Nevalainen, Nova Gordon, Madison Gordon, Lincoln Knutson; second row, Kali Sether, Kimberly Dunbar, Bella Amerud; at front is Lennon Knutson.
Each Birthday Bookshelf member at FES library joins by donating $5 for new books, and then are recognized on their birthday for helping the school purchase new books for its library.