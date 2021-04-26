Three members of the Falls High School speech team competed in the Minnesota State Class A Speech Meet Saturday.
Gavia Yount, Kaelyn Talley and Kourtney Talley competed with numerous other speakers from across the state.
Although none of the Bronco speakers made it into their respective category's finals, Kaelyn Talley was named to the All-State Speech Team.
Head coach Doug Lowthian said he nominated Talley because of the hard work she has shown throughout the season.
"It was based on a nomination I put in that required she had demonstrated leadership, scored well through her speech career and made it to state at least once," he said. "She deserves a lot of credit. She contributed a lot over the years to the Falls High speech program."