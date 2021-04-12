Elks Lodge 1599 has named Jocelyn Klocek and Parker Flesland March Students of the Month.
The following has been submitted by Josh Koenig, Falls High School teacher, Elks Student of the Month coordinator, and Elks member:
Jocelyn Klocek
Jocelyn Klocek is the Elk’s March female Student of the Month. Jocelyn is an outstanding student and loyal individual, who has always challenged herself and works hard in the classroom. She has been on the honor roll and has taken college level English and History classes the past two years. Outside of the classroom, Jocelyn has been actively involved in the FHS Band where she is a first chair playing the alto saxophone and a soprano in the Choir. When not at school, she works at as a Shift Crew Leader at Hardee’s. Jocelyn also has volunteered for the annual Elk’s Christmas dinner. Her immediate plans are to take a gap year from school and save up money so that she can begin pursuing a teaching degree from the University of Minnesota the following year. Jocelyn plans on becoming a History teacher with a minor in Music Education. Jocelyn Klocek, the Elk’s March female Student of the Month.
Parker Flesland
Parker Flesland is the Elk’s March male Student of the Month. Parker is an exceptional and thoughtful student in our school and community. He has been on the honor roll throughout his high school career. On top of his academics, Parker is an active member of both our Cross Country and Track and Field teams. Outside of school, he volunteers over at Rainy River Community College during the summer as a helper for College for Kids. Parker currently works at Menards. Next year, he plans to attend Vermilion Community College to pursue a degree in Wildland and Wildlife Law Enforcement. Parker Flesland, the Elk’s March male Student of the Month.