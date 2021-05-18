Elks Lodge 1599 has named Jessica Kulig and Jake Slatinski May Students of the Month.
The following has been submitted by Josh Koenig, Falls High School teacher, Elks Student of the Month coordinator, and Elks member:
Jake Slatinski is the Elk’s May male Student of the Month. Jake is an exceptional student and role model in our school. He has been on the A-Honor roll and Principal’s List throughout his high school career. Along with maintaining good grades in the classroom, Jake has been involved in numerous activities. However, he found his niche in the pool back in 5th grade. Jake is a member of the Bronco Swimming and Diving team and has been a captain for the past three years. Jake really excelled this year as he qualified for the Minnesota State Tournament in both the 400 relay and also the 500. He finished 10th at the State Tournament in the 500! When Jake is not involved in school and swimming, he works at both Ronnings and Sunset Resort on Ash River. Next year, Jake plans to attend the University of Minnesota – Morris to major in Business Management. Jake Slatinski, the Elk’s May male Student of the Month.
Jessica Kulig could not be reached to provide information for this report.