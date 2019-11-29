For the second year, Littlefork-Big Falls students last week hosted the Youth Frontiers Courage Retreat for their peers from area schools.
The retreat, held Nov. 19, catered to eighth-grade students from L-BF, Indus, Northome and Kelliher. Angie Williams, L-BF counselor, said each school also needed to have older student leaders to run small groups.
“We had eight seniors who participated as leaders and they loved it,” she said. “They really want to have something similar with their class.”
According to information submitted by an L-BF school official, Youth Frontiers is a nonprofit organization that has been delivering retreats to schools since 1987. The organization provides schools with experiences that inspire character, civility, and community so that the next generation of leaders are grounded in character.
Last year, Youth Frontiers worked with more than 127,000 students and educators throughout the country. On the Courage Retreat, the Youth Frontier Retreat Staff focus on creating a more positive school community by engaging students in a variety of activities that enhance self-confidence, empathy, and connectedness.
This year’s L-BF retreat promoted staying true to core values and standing up for what is right, rather than following the crowd, a school official said in a news release. Students talked about having the courage to be truly who you are and not be afraid to represent your core values through your actions every day.