Students at Littlefork-Big Falls High School are preparing for the annual spring plays.
Directed by Breanne Cipriano, the students will perform three one-act plays Saturday and Sunday instead of one larger production:
"Whodunit?" - Written by Anne Coulter Martens. A fun, old-fashioned murder mystery with a twist.
"It's Not You, It's Me" - Written by Don Zolidis. A series of awkwardly hilarious break-ups. After each scene, the audience will feel the relief of not being the ones on the receiving end of those five fatal relationship words.
Cheating Death - Written by Kamron Klitgaard. Death visits a mental hospital to collect a person whose time has come. This play combines dark humor and pathos for a perfect balance of theatrical performances.
Participating in the plays are: Emma Barg, Chanda Blesi, Jason Boorman, Micah Chlebecek, Olivia Clayton, Shaylee Eliason, Owen Erickson, Abby Hauner, Makenzie Hell, Lydia Heppner, Kiowa Hobbs, Logan Hobbs, Annalee McClellan, Lily McManus, Chloe Patch, Keiara Torgerson, Elizabeth Wendt, Bryanna Wichner and Annika York.
Cipriano said she is proud of how hard these kids have worked.
"I can't even begin to explain how hard these kids have worked on this production. Many of my cast members are involved in other activities outside of theatre, such as baseball, softball, NHS, youth group and working part-time. We hold practices Monday-Saturday for about an hour and a half each day," she said. "On top of academics, these students are so busy, and yet- they never cease to amaze me with how well they do on stage. From memorizing lines to learning stage directions to planning costumes there is never a down moment in the production for these performances. Despite everything going on, these kids come to every practice with a great attitude. They always know how to put a smile on my face. They are truly some of the best kids I know."
Due to COVID restrictions, the audience will only be made up of those invited by the cast.