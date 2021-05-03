The Littlefork-Big Falls School Board met April 21. The following are highlights.
Superintendent Jamie Wendt's administrative update recognized:
- February students of the month, Junior High – Maegan Erickson; Senior High – Chanda Blesi
- 2021 graduating class valedictorian - Dale Erickson; salutatorian – Chanda Blesi
- Newly inducted National Honor Society members are Andi Williams, Owen Erickson, Alina Yanyuk, Ashley Splett, Jason Boorman, Amber Krause, and Emberlyn Whiteford.
- Basketball awards, Northern Lakes All Conference - Destiny Piekarski and Jacob Pendergast; honorable mention - Nathan Kennedy, Dale Erickson, Blake Chlebecek; All Arrowhead Conference - Destiny Piekarski
The board:
- Accepted the resignation of Derek Bilben, assistance football coach.
- Hired Trisha Wherley, K-6 special education teacher, to serve as prom advisor. The prom was held Saturday.