L-BF Vikings

The Littlefork-Big Falls School Board met April 21. The following are highlights.

Superintendent Jamie Wendt's administrative update recognized:

  • February students of the month, Junior High – Maegan Erickson; Senior High – Chanda Blesi
  • 2021 graduating class valedictorian - Dale Erickson; salutatorian – Chanda Blesi
  • Newly inducted National Honor Society members are Andi Williams, Owen Erickson, Alina Yanyuk, Ashley Splett, Jason Boorman, Amber Krause, and Emberlyn Whiteford. 
  • Basketball awards, Northern Lakes  All Conference - Destiny Piekarski and Jacob Pendergast; honorable mention - Nathan Kennedy, Dale Erickson, Blake Chlebecek; All Arrowhead Conference - Destiny Piekarski

The board:

  • Accepted the resignation of Derek Bilben, assistance football coach.
  • Hired Trisha Wherley, K-6 special education teacher, to serve as prom advisor. The prom was held Saturday.

