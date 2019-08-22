The Littlefork-Big Falls School Board approved a number of actions Wednesday to better prepare for the upcoming school year, which begins on Sept. 3. During the meeting the board:
- Accepted a resolution to approve the name of the new cooperative football team which includes Littlefork-Big Falls School District, South Koochiching School District and Kelliher School District. The new cooperative team will be known as the North Central Stars.
- Approved the hire of Britton Stainke, preschool paraprofessional; Betsy Brokaw, National Honor Society advisor; Kayla Lund, junior high volleyball coach; Doug Henrickson, junior high football coach; David Westerman, junior high Knowledge Bowl coach; and Gregory Erickson, senior high Knowledge Bowl coach and junior varsity Knowledge Bowl coach.
- Approved the hire of Mason Imhof and Gregory Erickson as senior class advisors.
- Approved a step increase for David Westerman to acknowledge his time spent teaching in other school districts prior to his hire in Littlefork-Big Falls in 2015.
- Revised the district's tobacco-free environment policy to better define smoking and prohibited smoking devices to include electronic delivery devices.
- Revised student medication policy to clarify student prescriptions may be administered to them by a school nurse, except for any form of medical cannabis.
- Updated staff family and medical leave policy.
- Revised curriculum development policy according to the Minnesota School Board Association.
- Accepted the resignation of Tylyn Nault, a paraprofessional at Littlefork-Big Falls elementary school.
- Revised policy regarding the use of peace officers and crisis teams to remove students with individualized educational plans from school grounds.
- Approve the student handbook as presented for the 2019-2020 school year.
- Approved the post-secondary enrollment options agreement with Rainy River Community College for the 2019-2020 school year.
- Agreed to change the time of the next school board meeting due to the Littlefork-Big Falls homecoming coronation. The meeting will take place on Sept. 18. at 6:30 p.m.