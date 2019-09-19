LITTLEFORK - The Littlefork-Big Falls School Board started its meeting on a high note Wednesday evening.
“We’ve had the first two really good weeks of school,” and “two new grandparents on the board in the last week,” said Superintendent/Principal Jamie Wendt, noting the start of school and new additions to two board members' families.
Meanwhile, the board Wednesday agreed to seek bids for a proposed Littlefork school forest trail project which will re-establish existing trails.
“They’re pretty overgrown, they’ve got stumps and stuff is falling down,” Wendt said of the existing trail.
The projected plan also includes plans for clearing three-quarters of an acre, which later may be used for an outdoor classroom or shelter.
A $3,500 grant may be awarded by the Department of Natural Resources once the project is completed, but it must be completed by June 2020 in order to qualify.
The board also accepted a resolution to widen the parameters for allowable lead in water testing from two parts per billion to 20 parts per billion, based on a recommendation.
“Public water in the city is about 15 (parts per billion) and bottled water is about five (parts per billion),” Wendt said, “so two is actually tough to achieve.”
“Why go all the way to 20?” board member Trent Wimmer asked.
Many schools have parameters set from 15 to 20, Wendt said.
“Plus with our city having water quality issues, it makes it more difficult for us to get accurate results,” she added.
Other business
During the meeting the board:
- Set the 2020 levy at the maximum amount allowed by the state. It also set the Truth in Taxation meeting for 7 p.m. Dec. 18.
- Accepted two resignations due to retirement: Nancy McBride, English language arts and theater adviser; Cathy Lee, a preschool aide. McBride will finish the academic year and retire in May, and Lee will retire in January. The opening for Lee’s position will be posted shortly.
- Approved the hires of LuAnn Henrickson, junior high football; Breanne Cipriano, prom and one-act play adviser; Mel Millerbernd, drivers education instructor; Tina Meyers, yearbook adviser; Mason Imhof, head girls basketball coach, head baseball coach, athletic director; Jack Larson, assistant girls basketball coach, head softball coach; Angie Willaims, assistant softball coach, student council adviser; Derek Bilben, assistant baseball coach; David Westerman, head boys basketball coach; Nancy McBride, spring play adviser.
- Approved an agreement with INFINITY, a distance learning provider used for online remedial classes.
- Accepted a gift of $100 and a box of supplies from TruStar Federal Credit Union. “The cash will go toward the purchase of our aging laminator that has been in need of replacement for many years,” Wendt said.