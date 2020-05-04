The Littlefork-Big Falls March student of the month are Elise Larson, senior high, and Jacob Wills, junior high.
Education brief
L-BF students of the month
- Emily Gedde
-
- Updated
Emily Gedde
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Gov. Walz extends stay home order
- Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, RLPD: Beware of blue pills
- Not received your economic income payment?
- Antibody tests for COVID-19 now available in International Falls
- Local organizations receive Northland Foundation grants
- Skime: Friday was Rainy Lake ice-out
- International Falls Menards not requiring face covering
- Gerald Bahr, 70
- Gerald Bahr, 70
- FHS plans to have drive-in graduation ceremony