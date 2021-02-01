Littlefork-Big Falls School officials in December received a donation of eight new Dell laptops from an anonymous alumni donor.
The donor requested the laptops be given to high school students who could use them, and would not be able to have access like this otherwise.
An additional request asked that students apply for the laptops through an application process of writing a letter to a committee of school officials to express their interest in receiving a laptop. Applicants needed to include a description of their future aspirations, community involvement, and their Viking pride. Applicants were also asked to describe how the opportunity would help them with their futures.
Laptops were awarded to Evan Timmer, Nathan Kennedy, Natalie Knaeble, Cassidy Hagen, Theresa Freeman, Donliee Heppner, Tatum Taylor-Nelson, and Emma Barg.
A committee of two L-BF teachers, one administrator, and the IT director went over letters of application from students and selected laptop grant winners.