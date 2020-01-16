Indus School seventh grader Dmitriy Sudnach has been studying different propulsion techniques in an industrial technology class.
To do this, he built three boats with a different mode of propulsion on each boat and he then compared them to see which one worked best.
One boat was air propeller driven, another was paddle board driven, and the last was a putt putt boat with a candle and a pipe getting heated.
Sudnach learned from the project both about building with wood and about propulsion systems.