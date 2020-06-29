Koochiching Masonic Lodge No. 270, A.F. & A.M. has awarded two scholarships from its longstanding program.
Thomas R. Barthell, W.M. of the local lodge, reports that the lodge was this year able to award $1,000 scholarships to two members of the 2020 graduating class: Anthony Saari, who will attend the University of Minnesota-Duluth; and Jaxon Germain, who will attend Hibbing Community College.
The local scholarship effort is supported by the lodge members, with matching funds provided by the Grand Lodge of Masons in Minnesota, located in Bloomington.