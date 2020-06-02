Sixty-six northern Minnesota high school seniors set to pursue bachelor’s degrees in math or science have just been awarded scholarships from the Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Fund.
Selected from among 153 applicants, recipients will each receive $20,000, distributed over eight semesters, beginning with the 2020-2021 school year.
Local recipients are Gracie M. Bahr, International Falls; Danielle V. Erickson and McKenzie J. Swenson, Littlefork-Big Falls.
With Minnesota schools being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, scholarship certificates that would normally be presented by Alworth board or staff members at high school awards ceremonies have been mailed to recipients’ homes.
“It’s an unfortunate reality that we can’t congratulate this year’s scholarship recipients in person, and tell them how their commitment perfectly reflects Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth’s desire to strengthen the fields of math and science,” said Patty Salo Downs, Executive Director of the Alworth Memorial Fund. “We mailed a few paragraphs with that message, along with the scholarship, for use by parents who might wish to hold a private award ceremony at home for their student.”
Since 1949, the Alworth Memorial Fund has distributed more than $52 million among over 5,000 motivated young people. The Fund is available to students in 60 high schools, plus home schools, located in these 10 northern Minnesota counties: Aitkin, Beltrami, Carlton, Cass, Cook, Crow Wing, Lake, Itasca, Koochiching and St Louis. Students must have an interest in pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mathematics or scientific fields of study.
Additional information about the Marshall H. and Nellie Alworth Memorial Fund is at www.AlworthScholarship.org.
The 2020-2021 Alworth Scholarship recipients, listed by high school, are: