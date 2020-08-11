St. Scholastica
The College of St. Scholastica has announced its list of conferred graduates for spring 2020. They include the following local students:
- Wyatt Helgeson, Kabetogama, cum laude, bachelor of arts in chemistry.
- Sydney Wendt , Littlefork, bachelor of science in computer information systems.
- Jordan Bright, International Falls, master of social work.
St. Scholastica is a 108-year-old private, independent college founded in the Catholic Benedictine tradition.
UND
The following students from International Falls have graduated spring 2020 from the University of North Dakota:
- Meggan J Crosby cum laude, bachelor of arts, and bachelor of science in criminal justice studies.
- Andrew S. Larson, bachelor of science in civil engineering
- Kathryn I. West, doctor of physical therapy.