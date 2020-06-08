Several Borderland students were among the 4,206 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2020 dean’s list.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.
The dean’s list also can be found at www.ndsu.edu/registrar.
Borderland students and their majors include:
- Grace A. Christianson, management
- Eric S. Earley, mechanical engineering
- Brant W. Johnson, construction management
- Evan C. Johnson, pharmaceutical sciences
- Riley M. Nemec, nursing
- Brock W. O'Loughlin, mechanical engineering
- Alexis M. Promersberger, nursing
- Ryan D. Todd, natural resources management
- Tristan J. Toth, criminal justice