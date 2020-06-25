Three local students have been named to the College of St. Scholastica's spring 2020 Dean's List recipients.
Dean's List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale. College of St. Scholastica officials commend these students for their honorable academic achievements.
Spring 2020 Dean's List recipients include the following local students:
- Alexis Erickson of International Falls. Erickson is majoring in exercise physiology.
- Kaylee Kennedy of Littlefork. Kennedy is majoring in nursing.
- Zachary Scofield of International Falls. Scofield is majoring in psychology.
St. Scholastica is a 108-year-old private, independent college founded in the Catholic Benedictine tradition. Learn more at css.edu.