NDSU DEAN'S LIST
International Falls students were among the 3,529 North Dakota State University students to be placed on the spring 2021 dean’s list:
- Gina M. Auran, English
- Kaden J. Bjorkquist, Mechanical Engineering
- Eric S. Earley, Mechanical Engineering
- Riley M. Nemec, Nursing
- Lauren Rautio, Nursing
- Ryan D. Todd, Natural Resources Management
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the spring list.
ST. SCHOLASTICA DEAN'S LIST
Area students have been included in the College of St. Scholastica's spring 2021 dean's list:
- Alexis Erickson of International Falls
- Danielle Erickson of International Falls
- Kaylee Kennedy of Littlefork
- Sydney Stevens of International Falls
Dean's list members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.
UW-SUPERIOR DEAN'S LIST
The University of Wisconsin-Superior has named Kendra Schmidt of International Falls to the dean's list for academic achievement during the spring 2021 semester.
To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).
ALEXANDRIA TECH
Shawn Toth, International Falls, was named to the spring dean's list at Alexandria Technical & Community College.
Toth achieved a GPA of 3.5 or higher spring semester 2021.