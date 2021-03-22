Local students have earned President's List honors from Bemidji State University in Bemidji at the conclusion of the Fall 2020 semester.
- International Falls: Sabrina Etienne,Tyler Fentem, Kaitlyn Kalstad, Emma Misner, Weston Piekarski.
- Kelliher: Macy Waldo.
- Littlefork: Evan Peterson.
To be eligible for the President's Honor Roll, BSU students must be enrolled for at least 12 credits and earn a perfect 4.0 GPA during the semester. A total of 428 students earned Fall 2020 President's List honors from the university.