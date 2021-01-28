Emily Saari
Emily Saari, International Falls, is among students included on the fall semester Dean's List at Gustavus Adolphus College.
The list includes students who have earned a 3.7 grade point average, based on a scale in which 4.0 = A, or higher for the semester ending in December 2020.
Gustavus Adolphus College is a private liberal arts college in Saint Peter, Minn.,with 2,200 undergraduates.
WSU Dean's List
Local students have been named to the Winona State University Dean's List for fall semester 2020.
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time - at least 12 credit hours for a grade - and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5.
Local students recognized include Anna Cowman, Lora Olson, both International Falls; Emily Fairchild, Littlefork; and Kiana Kittelson, Loman.
NDSU Dean’s List
Local are students among the 4,312 North Dakota State University students placed on the fall 2020 Dean’s List.
A student must earn a 3.50 grade point average or higher and be enrolled in at least 12 class credits to qualify for the dean’s list.
Recognized are Eric S. Earley, mechanical engineering, International Falls; Gina M. Auran, English, Ranier.
ICC Dean's List
Local students are among the 217 students named to the 2020 falls semester Dean's List.
Local students recognized are:
- 4.09 GPA - Samantha Butts, Kylie Clark, Kelsea Mannining, of International Falls, and Corinne Dahl, Loman;
- 3.5-3.99 GPA - Hayley Gaetzke, Kalen Maki, Austin Vinar, International Falls;
- 3.25-3.49 GPA - Hannah Earnest, Donna Magel, Devin Reimer, International Falls.
Danielle Erickson
Danielle Erickson, of International Falls, was named to the fall 2020 Dean's List at The College of St. Scholastica in Duluth.
Erickson is a sophomore majoring in Biology.
Dean's List members have achieved a 3.75 grade point average or above on a 4.0 scale.
Nicolai Wilkins
Nicolai Wilkins of International Falls, graduated from Rochester Community and Technical College at the end of Fall Semester 2020 with an associate of science in nursing.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RCTC will be celebrating our graduates in a virtual experience in May 2021. Fall 2020 graduates will be recognized, along with spring and summer 2021 candidates. A video of the 2021 Commencement Experience will be available for review beginning in June at www.rctc.edu/graduation.