VCSU honor roll
Valley City State University announces Gage Elias Wherley, International Falls, has been included in the President’s Honor Roll for spring semester 2021.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who completed 12 semester hours or more of VCSU classes for which grade points are earned with a 4.0 grade point average.
CSB commencement
Olivia Besch, child of Tina and Chad Besch of International Falls, participated in the 106th annual Commencement Ceremony May 15 for the College of Saint Benedict, St. Joseph. The 2021 CSB graduating class includes 449 women.
Besch received a bachelor of arts degree in psychology.
ICC dean's list
Bart Johnson, Provost at Itasca Community College, Grand Rapids, MN has named 209 students to the 2021 SPRING Semester Dean’s List. Students qualified for this honor by completing a minimum of 12 credits and attaining a grade point average between 3.25 and 4.0.
Local students include Samantha Butts, Kylie Clark, Kalen Maki, Kelsea Manning, with a 4.0 G.P.A.; and Hayley Gaetzke, Austin Vinar with 3.5 – 3.99 G.P.A.
WSU dean's list
Winona State University announces the Dean's List for Spring Semester 2021, which includes Anna Cowman, International Falls, and Kiana Kittelson, Loman.
To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time (at least 12 credit hours for a grade) and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5
MSU Moorhead dean's list
Adnew Stueven, Mizpah, is among the students named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2021.
Stueven, who attended Northome School, is majoring in physical education and health education. Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor.
UW-Stevens Point honor students
Anna Earley, senior, was among more than 2,270 undergraduate students recognized by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for attaining high grade point averages during the spring semester of the 2020-2021 academic year.
Earley received honors recognition, accorded to those with grade point averages from 3.50 to 3.74.