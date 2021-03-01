Bronco speech team
Falls High School Broncos speech team won four first places and two second place awards at this past weekend's Mesabi East meet.
The team is coached by Doug Lowthian.
SpeechWire website lists that first places were awarded to Gavia Yount, prose reading; Isabelle Hemstad, discussion; Kaelyn Talley and Kourtney Talley, duo interpretation; and Mitchell Erickson, humorous interpretation.
Second places went to Breanna Johnson, prose reading, and Yount, creative expression.
For information about the team, see https://postings.speechwire.com/r-team.php?teamid=1217&seasonid=13
Hufnagle graduates
Jacob Hufnagle, International Falls, is among the nearly 500 graduates of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point for the fall 2020 semester.
Hufnagle received a bachelor of science in forestry management with cum laude honors.
Clark on honor list
Trace Clark, International Falls, has been named to the honor, or dean's list for the fall semester at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Among 3,861 students, a total of 1,130 students qualified for the high honor list by achieving a 4.0 straight "A" average, while 2,731 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the honor list.