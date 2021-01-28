UMD Dean's List
Local students have been listed on the University of Minnesota Duluth's Dean's List for fall semester 2020. Students on the Dean's List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
The four colleges within UMD are College of Education and Human Service Professions (CEHSP); College of Liberal Arts (CLA); Swenson College of Science and Engineering (SCSE); Labovitz School of Business and Economics (LSBE).
International Falls students are:
- Hannah N Clark, senior, CLA, Criminology B A and Sociology
- Molly A Larson, senior, CEHSP, Psychology B A Sc
- Kady S Ruport, sophomore, LSBE, Pre Business
- Anthony R Saari, sophomore, CEHSP, Pre Psychology
- Edward Serrano, junior, SCSE, Pre Mechanical Engineering
- Connor Sutherland, junior, CEHSP, Pre Teaching Social Studies
- Derek J Talmage, junior, Swenson SCSE, Electrical Engr B S E E
- Kenzie N Wenberg, junior, Swenson SCSE, Chemistry B S
- Holly A Wold, freshman, CEHSP, Pre Integr Elem and Spec Ed