Elks Lodge 1599 has named Olivia McBride and Max Marcotte April Students of the Month.
The following has been submitted by Josh Koenig, Falls High School teacher, Elks Student of the Month coordinator, and Elks member:
Olivia McBride
Olivia is a very dedicated student that always looks to help others first! She has been on the A-Honor roll and has taken college level concurrent enrollment classes during her high school years. Olivia is also involved in extra-curricular activities as a member of both the Football and Basketball Cheerleading teams and is a captain for both squads. When not involved in academics and athletics, she has actively volunteered in our community through Student Council. Olivia currently works at Ronnings. Her future plans are to attend Rainy River Community College in the fall and pursue her Associate of Arts Degree. Olivia McBride, the Elk’s April female Student of the Month.
Max Marcotte
Max is a member of the Minnesota Honors Society. He has challenged himself academically by taking both honors and college level classes in high school. Max has been on the A-Honor roll and Principal’s List throughout his high school career. Along with maintaining excellent grades in the classroom, he is a very involved in extra-curricular activities as well. Max has been a member of Football, Hockey, Baseball, Bass Fishing, and Trap Shooting teams. It is evident that he leads by example, as Max was selected this year’s recipient for the Todd Lepper Award. He is also very involved in the community as a volunteer for numerous activities to including the Community Café, delivering meals for Elks Thanksgiving dinner, worship assistant volunteer at the Good Sam nursing home, helps with fish care and weigh-ins at I Falls Bass Championship, helps with fundraising events for Booster Clubs, participates in the Community Cancer Walk with Rainy Lake Medical Center team, as well as multiple volunteer activities through Minnesota Honor Society. During the summer months, he works at Rainy Lake Houseboats. Next year, Max plans to attend Vermilion Community College to pursue a degree in their Wildland and Wildlife Law Enforcement program and participate on their Trap Shooting team. His career goal is to become a Minnesota Conservation Officer. Max Marcotte, the Elk’s April male Student of the Month.