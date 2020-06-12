The colleges and universities of Minnesota State have a message for students who have chosen to attend, or are currently attending, a college outside of Minnesota: With 30 colleges and seven universities in 54 communities, every Minnesotan has an opportunity to help build their community and continue their higher education experience while staying close to home.
To make this point, Minnesota State has launched the “Elevate Minnesota Scholars” program, which offers students many benefits, including a streamlined application process, guaranteed acceptance of all credits earned from an accredited out-of-state institution,* and access to the Minnesota Transfer Curriculum Package so the credits earned at a Minnesota State college or university can easily transfer to other institutions.
Each year, according to the Minnesota Office of Higher Education, the state of Minnesota loses about 20 percent of its high school graduates to out-of-state colleges and universities.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us all to adapt, and many students who had been planning to attend college out-of-state are now rethinking their plans, realizing that now may not be a good time to venture far from home,” said Devinder Malhotra, chancellor of Minnesota State. “Every one of the colleges and universities of Minnesota State will be open in the fall and ready to welcome students, offering a mix of on-campus and online courses reflecting how each institution can best support its students and their success.”
Tuition starts at around $5,000 a year at the 30 Minnesota State colleges and $8,000 a year at the seven different Minnesota State universities – before scholarships or other aid. “Our colleges and universities offer an extraordinary education at an exceptional value,” continued Malhotra.
For a limited time, participating colleges and universities will waive the application fee. Additional information on the Elevate Minnesota Scholars program is available at MinnState.edu/Elevate.