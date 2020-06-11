The annual Falls High School Scholarship and Rotary Academic Excellence Award Program was held May 27, in an innovative way because of COVID-19 concerns.
This year, a pre-recorded program was available on International Falls Independent School District 361 Facebook page announcing the recipients. School officials acknowledged Ted Saxton, Falls School Board chair and Rotary Club member, who linked the donor presentations so the program could be seen publicly on the ISD 361 Facebook page.
"With so many extremely generous donors, both local and nationally - including college awards, almost $515,000 was granted to these exceptionally gifted young people," school officials said in a news release.
“Falls High School is extremely proud of its rich heritage and tradition of graduating such fine outstanding young men and women,” district Superintendent Kevin Grover said. “I am humbled at how this community supports these young adults and continues to lay the foundation for their future. Thank you to all the families, organizations, and businesses that give of their resources to help our students further their education.”
Scholarships
The Harvard Prize Book was awarded to Ellen Windels. Harvard Prize Book is an achievement award from the Harvard Alumni Association, awarded to an outstanding high school student from the Falls High School junior class who displays excellence in scholarship and high character, combined with achievements in other fields. The Harvard Prize Books are presented annually in only 2,000 high schools around the world. Douglas Skrief, a Harvard alumni, presented the award.
Rotary Academic Excellence Awards were presented to the 2020 senior graduating class achieving weighted GPA averages from of 3.95 and above. Recipients of these academic excellence awards are: Tenneyson Amdahl, Gracie Bahr, Anna Cowman, Bradyn Dremmel, Jacob Erickson, Tessa Frederickson, Kian Gonzales, Sarah Jaaksoo, Kaitlyn Kalstad, Keisha Kittelson, Macey Marcotte, Kady Ruport, Anthony Saari, Sarah Schoon, Benjamin Skifstad, and Holly Wold.
Scholarship awards were also presented to students from a wide variety of local and national donors, along with individual college scholarship awards. Students submitted requested criteria to each donor which may have included student transcript, essay, resume, recommendation letters, and acceptance letter from the student’s selected school they are planning on attending.
Students receiving scholarship awards were: Tenneyson Amdahl, Cole Anderson, Gracie Bahr, Justin Besch, Andrew Boelk, Nicholas Christianson, Anna Cowman, Bradyn Dremmel, Jacob Erickson, Tessa Frederickson, Jaxon Germain, Kian Gonzales, Briana Hannenberg, Kaitlyn Kalstad, Macey Marcotte, Cassandra Mindl, Sela Napper, Madelne Olson, Melody Ruelle, Kady Ruport, Anthony Saari, Sarah School, Jackson Schulz, Benjamin Skifstad, and Holly Wold.