Area students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2020. 

The following students were included on the list:

  • Rebecca Holm of International Falls
  • Bailey Milette of International Falls
  • Adnew Stueven of Mizpah

Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor, said a news release from the school. 

MSU Moorhead is a comprehensive university offering more than 150 majors, emphases and options, 15 graduate degree programs, 40 certificate programs, and 31 areas of teacher licensure preparation. MSUM is a member of the Minnesota State system.

