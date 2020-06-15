Area students have been named to the Minnesota State University Moorhead dean’s list in recognition of academic achievement spring semester 2020.
The following students were included on the list:
- Rebecca Holm of International Falls
- Bailey Milette of International Falls
- Adnew Stueven of Mizpah
Students must maintain a 3.25 or higher grade point average and carry 12 graded credits to qualify for the honor, said a news release from the school.
MSU Moorhead is a comprehensive university offering more than 150 majors, emphases and options, 15 graduate degree programs, 40 certificate programs, and 31 areas of teacher licensure preparation. MSUM is a member of the Minnesota State system.