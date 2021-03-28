Poetry can be a difficult or complicated form of writing to some, but students at Indus School are learning about poetry in some fun and interesting ways just prior to April, which is National Poetry Month.
English teacher Shawn Bowles assigned “book spine poetry” to ninth graders as a way of engaging them in poetry. They were tasked with searching through school libraries “for titles of books that could be stacked up to create a coherent message, thought, or poem,” explains Bowles. Such a method is considered “found” poetry, since students aren’t writing their own poetry but borrowing words from other sources. Books are arranged so their titles create a poem. Students then have to explain their interpretations of the poems to the class.
According to 100scopenotes.com in the School Library Journal, these book spine poems are also known as “centos.” Cento, or collage poem, comes from the Latin word for “patchwork” and refers to poems composed of lines from poems by other poets, such as the works of Homer and Virgil. Part of the “fun” of creating a cento is using irony or humor through arrangement of images and ideas.
Another technique Bowles used to introduce the art of poetry was “blackout poetry,” a type of “found poetry” where students take a newspaper, book or other printed material and select the words that catch their eye, crossing out any extraneous words in between. Then, they use the chosen words to form a new message.
To add more interest to the poetry unit, Bowles is hoping to connect his class to a free Zoom poetry workshop being offered at the end of March through the Arrowhead Library System, featuring Poetry Slam Champion Danny Solis. The workshop is designed for writers and performers with little or no experience in writing and performing poetry, allowing them to explore formal and free verse techniques.