Falls High School
Zane Biles - music
Zane Biles has recently graduated from the University of Minnesota, in Duluth where he was born and raised.
Zane is the middle of five boys, four of whom have pursued careers in music, driven by the early exposure of classical music from parents that, coincidentally, met in high school band.
He loves the outdoors and enjoys watching the sunrise on the beach. When not doing music he enjoys spending time with his parents and siblings, as well as spoiling his niece and nephew.
Zane has wanted to be a teacher since the fifth grade but he didn't discover his passion for choral music until he joined choir in high school, and that quickly became the highlight of his day. By his senior year, he knew without a doubt that he wanted to share his experience and joy for choral music with kids, as well as provide them with similar opportunities.
Zane has been a part of more than 10 choirs/performing groups ranging from chamber choir, to opera, to vocal jazz, countless plays/musicals, and more. He has also performed internationally as a specially selected soloist as part of an exchange program with a conservatory in Leon, France.
Zane is excited to begin his teaching career in International Falls and hopes to give students fulfilling musical experiences that they can look back on with fondness in the years to come.
Littlefork-Big Falls
Stacy Ottemann - music
I was born and raised in Elkhorn, Neb. After graduating high school I attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where I received my bachelor's and master’s degrees.
My first teaching job straight out of college was at Lewiston Consolidated Schools in Lewiston, Neb., where I started out teaching 5-12 instrumental and 7-12 vocal music.
At the end of my first year, the elementary music teacher retired and I took on her duties and began teaching K-12. After five years at Lewiston, my family and I decided to move to northern Minnesota and I began teaching K-12 instrument, vocal, and classroom music at Indus School.
This year I will start my 12th year of teaching, and I am excited to begin this year at Littlefork-Big Falls School.
My goal for all the students is to gain musical knowledge while having fun, no matter if they are in the elementary, junior high, or high school.
Sue Nordquist - Spanish
World language classes return to Littlefork-Big Falls High School this fall with Señora Sue Nordquist.
Nordquist is teaching beginning Spanish language and culture to two classes of juniors and seniors. The beginning Spanish classes will embrace all L-BF learners, each in her or his own style and capacity: inspiring, engaging, transforming.
Whether the classes are learning numbers and playing Bingo, making buñuelos to eat, while learning food words, how to request a chosen number of buñuelos, using Spanish table manners, or how to buy clothes in a Spanish speaking country, the focus is on oral Spanish language skills.
Oral Spanish skills are combined with Spanish culture: viewing, doing, listening, reading, writing, speaking and listening. All become complete with a shake of a maraca and an Ole-ole-ole!
The words of Miguel de Cervantes, "There are no limits but the sky," express my excitement to teach at L-BF High School this year. The opportunity to teach Spanish language and culture at an area high school, known for its quality of learning and positive results and innovation is a "just do it - simplement hazlo" opportunity.
St. Thomas School
Jenesa Casareto - preschool
I am so excited to become a part of the community at St. Thomas Aquinas.
I have grown up in International Falls. I graduated from Falls High School in 2014.
I attended Rainy River Community College, completing my associate arts degree and recently graduated from Bemidji State University with a degree in pre-primary and elementary education.
Staying within my community and becoming a teacher in my hometown has become a dream come true. I love spending time with my boyfriend, Jon Balaski, dog "Gus," family and friends.
When I am not in the classroom, you will be able to find me in the great outdoors our region has to offer.
This will be my first year as a teacher. I can’t wait to start my career with the community at St. Thomas, starting in January after I have completed student teaching at Falls Elementary.