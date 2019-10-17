North Star Electric representative Mike Hanson recently presented a donations of $350 to Indus School Principal Laurie Bitter to be used for replacing filters in the school’s drinking water filtration systems.
North Star donates to Indus School
Tammie Calder
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Council expected to appoint Chelsea Nelson to at-large position
- Undefeated
- Kathy Francis Cress
- Local products make bestseller list
- Keeping the peace: Council says personal issues are separate from meetings
- Cordelia Mary Olson, 78
- Kay Margaret Johnson, 78
- Eugene 'Gene' Leonard McLinn, 97
- George Warner Keyes, LTC (Retired)
- Lillian 'Lil' Friedbauer, 101