November Elks Lodge No. 1599 Students of the Month are Samantha Christie and Joe Talmage, announces Falls High School teacher and Elk member Josh Koenig:
Samantha Christie
Christie is an outstanding student who has always challenged herself academically by choosing a demanding academic schedule of honors and concurrent enrollment classes here at Falls High School. She has been on the Principal’s List throughout her high school career.
Outside of the classroom, Samantha is a member of the Minnesota Honors Society. She enjoys volunteering in the community and giving back to others. Samantha volunteers at the Humane Society, local Food Shelf, and through various activities through the Minnesota Honors Society. When not being actively involved in her academics and volunteering, she works at Rainy Lake One Stop. Samantha is planning to attend a 4-year university in the fall to pursue a degree in Law Enforcement.
Joe Talmage
Talmage is an exceptional student, athlete, and role model in our school. He is a student representative of the Minnesota Honors Society. Joe is currently taking concurrent enrollment classes at Falls High School and has been on the Principal’s List throughout his high school years.
Along with maintaining excellent grades in the classroom, he has been involved in the community helping in his neighborhood with shoveling, bagging groceries, and volunteering for Minnesota Honors Society activities. Joe has also been a member of our Hockey and Baseball teams throughout his high school career. Last summer, he worked at Sha Sha. Joe is a dedicated individual who strives to succeed in all that he does. Next year, he plans to attend the College of Saint Scholastica to pursue a degree in Physical Therapy and play baseball.