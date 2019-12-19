Indus School November Students of the Month, recognized in December, are:
Bobby Liam Whitfield, a kindergartner, was nominated because he is a very good listener who knows what his task is and works hard at it. He puts extra effort in all of the work he does without any help. He’s a great friend to everyone and notices when someone needs help without any prompting.
Gracie Hasbargen, sixth grader, was nominated for her hard work, willingness to ask many questions, always participating in class and always being willing to help others. With a smile on her face, she is always a true joy to have in the class, her teacher notes.
Eighth grader Colyn Peterson was nominated for completing all of his assignments without complaints and trying to do his best. He is active at school by playing in the Indus band and participating in Student Council meetings and events.
Ninth grader Brea Hasbargen was nominated for being a positive role model for her peers, showing positivity and kindness inside and outside of the classroom, and giving her best attitude. She is truly an example of positive behavior at school and at community programs.