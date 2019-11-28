Indus School named the following October Students of the Month.
Elementary students:
Third-grader Adlyn Hazelton. ”Addy” is an excellent student who cares tremendously for her fellow students. She ensures a safe, clean classroom environment for all to thrive in. She has all the traits that make up a great leader.
Fifth-grader Elizabeth “Lizzie” Robar is a great help on the bus; she takes care of the smaller children when they have problems, so bus drivers can maintain a safe environment while driving the bus.
High school students:
Dmitriy Sudnach is a seventh grader who is inquistive, motivated in art, and applies himself to each task presented. He is interested in learning and trying new things. Dmitriy is respectful to his teachers and peers.
Lydia Black is an Indus sophomore who has taken on leadership roles this year with Homecoming and Student Council and is learning to lead by example. Lydia makes an effort to keep up with her work and to relate well to others.