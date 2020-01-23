Holger Olesen, a 2017 Indus School graduate, recently visited with the Indus guitar class taught by Janet Holte while home on winter break.
Olesen is currently studying for dual degrees in bluegrass, country and old-time music and in engineering at East Tennessee State University, Johnson City, Tenn.
Olesen talked to the class about singing, playing guitar and bluegrass music. He mostly plays the dobro as his main instrument and sings. He tried to teach the guitar students how to do a “walk” between the G and D chords in the song “Jimmy Brown.”
He also demonstrated how to sing different parts on a song with help from his dad, Soren Olesen. Holger has had the opportunity to meet and play with a lot of great bluegrass musicians in the last three years and had a chance to sing with Rhonda Vincent and the Rage (the “queen” of Bluegrass music) when she was performing in Dollywood last spring.
While home in Birchdale, he performed with the Sloughgrass band and other musicians in the area.
His website is www.holgerolesen.com.