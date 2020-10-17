Indus fifth and sixth graders, known as the "65ers," have been reading books about survival, such as Gary Paulsen's "Hatchet" and Will Weaver's "Memory Boy."
They recently went outside on the school grounds and built shelters for animals from tree branches and other organic materials, and learned how to start a fire, and how to cook over a fire, according to their teacher, Michelle Misner.
Misner said the students comments about the outdoor survival adventure seemed to reinforced many of the things they learned about in their readings.