The Indus ProStart classes traveled to Hibbing Community College Dec. 12 to assist culinary students there with their annual holiday buffet.
Students helped to “prep” many different types of foods involving entrees, sides, salads, desserts, breads and beverages in a commercial kitchen under the tutelage of Chef Dan Lidholm. In particular, they created massive cookie trays and they also served food to over 300 guests in the college cafeteria.
The included entrees were, baron of beef with au jus-creamy horseradish, BBQ ribs, stuffed white fish, Swedish meatballs along with chicken coq au vin.
The sides involved were corn pudding, wild rice casserole, fingerling potatoes, buttercup squash, buttered egg noodles and thyme roasted carrots. There were different types of salads such as tossed salad with assorted dressings, whipped Jell-O salad, seafood salad, ambrosia salad, chicken bacon ranch pasta salad, deviled eggs and assorted relishes.
Desserts were assorted cookies, warm apple cobbler, red velvet cheesecake, carrot cake, fruit cake, yule logs and assorted pies. Students were able to view a culinary instructor at Hibbing, Travis Hanson, prepare the dramatic flaming dessert, Bananas Foster, which was served over ice cream.
Students then got a small tour of the college, learning a little bit about the different programs the college offers.
Six students participated in this trip: Alexis Piekarkski, Jordyn Vacura, Emma Morgan, Hunter Vacura, Lydia Black and Chase Steinbach.
ProStart students are also hoping to help bake items for the International Falls Christmas dinner.