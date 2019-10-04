Ed Oerichbauer and Ashley LaVigne of the Koochiching County Historical Museum and Bronko Nagurski Museum took the Indus School Recreation Club children on a journey that started about 8,000 years ago and ended about 50 years ago, as they guided the students through the museums.
The students learned about Stone Age tools, Voyageurs and their Native American trading partners. They learned about steam boats on the Rainy River and that Backus spent millions on developing this area. There were especially spellbinding displays like the muskets that were traded, the first Polaris snowmobile, and a phonograph that played a foxtrot. They also enjoyed seeing many other items that are stored in these historic places.