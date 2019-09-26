The Indus School elementary recreation program is off to a good start with fun adventures planned by coordinator Julie Talmage. The recreation club meets Mondays after school.
On Sept. 16, club members began learning Tae Kwon Do moves from teacher Soren Olesen and martial arts student, Jacob Hasbargen. The pair led the group through a series of introductory martial arts moves, learning the importance of respect and bowing to their opponents, as well as stances, hits, kicks, and even got to break some boards. By the end of class, several students were asking when they could sign up for the Tae Kwon Do club.
On Sept. 23, it was off to the KGHS/KSDM radio station for the recreation club to learn about how to conduct a radio broadcast and do remote sports reporting. Members had a chance to read ads and be interviewed. Afterwards, members went to Smokey Bear Park to play tag and have a moment in the spotlight at the bandshell, posing for their album cover.
Club members plan next to tour the Bronko Nagurski Koochiching County Historical Museum and participate in a scavenger hunt. Bowling is then set for Oct. 7 and 14 at Timber Pins in International Falls.